Wrestling preview: SLAM Academy looks unbeatable

SLAM Academy is heavily favored to win a fourth straight Class 5A wrestling state championship this season. Manny Saldate could claim a fourth individual title.

The referee looks in as SLAM Nevada’s Manuel Saldate works to pin Carson High School’s Lucas Wold in the 120-pound division title match during the Nevada State Wrestling Championship at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Southern Nevada’s Class 5A wrestling season opens this week, meaning the battle for second place is about to get underway.

It’s hard to find a coach who doesn’t expect SLAM Academy to easily win a fourth consecutive state championship, and even Bulls coach Jake Rollans is openly discussing his team’s dominance.

“I truly think this is the best team the state has ever seen,” said Rollans, whose squad opens regular-season action Tuesday against Liberty. “We have some strong returners, and our incoming freshmen are going to make a statement right off the bat.”

Las Vegas High coach Zack Hocker, who also coached at SLAM through last season, said Rollans is in no way exaggerating.

“It would take an act of God to have anybody but SLAM win the state title this year,” said Hocker, who departed the program to take over at his alma mater. “The school was built to be a wrestling school, and that’s what it is.”

Senior Manny Saldate leads the Bulls’ lineup. The three-time state champion is ranked 12th in the country in the 138-pound weight class.

Other top SLAM wrestlers include two-time defending state champions Brenden Agcaoili (132), Gabriel Delgado (175) and Drake Hooiman (144), who are moving up in weight; last year’s state runner-up Destin Maestas (113); and Antonio Quiroz (106).

“Injuries would really be the only thing that could take us off course,” said Rollans, who noted his team’s grueling schedule against elite competition. “But we do everything we can to keep them healthy.”

Three-time defending state champion Melvin Whitehead is the top athlete from a school other than SLAM. The Liberty senior, who has committed to Arizona State, is heavily favored to win the 215-pound class.

Centennial, Spring Valley and Bishop Gorman also look competitive in the 5A Southern division, while Spanish Springs and McQueen look strong in the 5A Northern division.

Class 4A should be somewhat more evenly matched, with Sierra Vista, Silverado and Western opening as the favorites.