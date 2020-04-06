70°F
Military

2 more COVID-19 cases reported at Boulder City veterans home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2020 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2020 - 3:34 pm

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections at the facility to six, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced in a news release.

One resident, an 86-year-old Navy Korean War veteran, died from complications related to COVID-19 on March 28 after he was taken from the home and admitted to the hospital.

The other five residents of the home who tested positive are doing well, said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller, as are the remaining 155 residents.

“They all remain in isolation and are being cared for by our team members who are following established local, state and federal guidelines to stop the spread of the virus,” Miller said in a statement. “I can’t thank our health care partners and the community enough for their tremendous support, as this has meant a lot to our residents and team members.”

Testing of all team members will continue, and the number of cases and conditions of residents may change, the release said.

The home has set up a COVID-19 Update Line that provides daily updates on or before noon for interested community members as well as residents and their family members. The number is 702-332-6705. Daily updates are also provided at the department’s website at veterans.nv.gov.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

