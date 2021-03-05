Southern Nevada VA offering COVID-19 vaccine to veterans of all ages

Shots at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 North Pecos Road, are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis.

Veteran Jack Daughtrey, left, receives a shot from RN Francine Jones-Toliver as some of the first veterans locally get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Veterans of all ages can now receive the coronavirus vaccination through the Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 North Pecos Road, will be providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans by appointment or walk-in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday.

First doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis during Saturday’s event. The goal is to vaccinate all eligible veterans who walk in, however, if demand exceeds available supply, veterans will need to return at a later date.

In order to keep an accurate count, traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the West Entrance to the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled in the VA program prior to their arrival on Saturday as no on-site enrollment services will be available.

Veterans of any age also can receive their vaccine on a walk-in basis during normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the VA’s North Las Vegas facility.

Additionally, the center has received and will begin offering the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines at community VA clinics for the first time.

Vaccinations at these clinics are currently by-appointment only.

The J&J vaccine requires a single shot and has demonstrated greater than 85 percent efficacy in preventing severe to critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination. It is the third vaccine to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.

The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center will continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine only. Veterans who receive the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must receive their second dose of the same brand and from the same location.

Since giving the first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 16, the center had delivered more than 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of March 4.

Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs facilities have vaccinated nearly 1.7 million veterans.

Veterans may receive a text via VetText that will allow them to schedule their vaccine appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC or primary care clinics.

Veterans can also schedule a vaccine appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC or primary care clinics by calling 702-791-9185.

Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit the VASNHS website.

