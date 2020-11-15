67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Arizona reports 2,383 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 - 11:27 am
 
Arizona Western College EMT Academy student Shayla Watson explains the procedure and hand out k ...
Arizona Western College EMT Academy student Shayla Watson explains the procedure and hand out kits to participants in a drive-thru COVID-19 saliva test on the main campus at the school, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 2,383 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

It marked the first time in three days that the state has had less than 3,000 new cases after recording 3,015 cases Friday and 3,476 Saturday. There were 3,434 cases reported Tuesday.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials said the latest numbers increase the statewide total to 275,436 cases since the start of the pandemic with 6,302 known deaths.

Arizona’s outbreak bottomed out in September but has steadily increased through October and into November.

Health officials have said the recent increase is due to factors that include business and school re-openings and public fatigue with precautions such as masking.

Warning that conditions likely will get worse due to Thanksgiving family gatherings and other socializing, officials advise against congregating outside households that live together. They also continue to urge people to wear masks when in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and stay home when sick.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
4
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
5
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Trump supporters rally in Washington; night protests turn violent
By Ashraf Khalil and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington protested election results and then hailed Trump’s passing motorcade before nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing and at least 20 arrests.

Allie Young, second in line, a Diné woman on the Navajo Nation in Arizona, is among a grou ...
Coronavirus cases grow in Arizona; Navajo Nation going to lockdown
The Associated Press

The coronavirus outbreak continues to surge in Arizona, with the state reporting over 3,000 new known COVID-19 cases on Saturday for the third day in a week and the most in one day since July.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters joining him remotely, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at ...
More restrictions coming to Washington as COVID cases soar
The Associated Press

Inslee will announce sweeping new restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 cases, including a ban on indoor social gatherings and indoor service at restaurants and bars, and sharp occupancy limits for retailers, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.

President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmi ...
Biden faces tough choice on COVID lockdowns; new US cases hit record 181K
The Associated Press

For now, it’s a question the president-elect would prefer to avoid. In the week since he defeated President Donald Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology.

Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update during a visit to Pittsburg, Ca ...
California’s governor went to party, violated virus rules
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged Friday he attended a birthday party with a dozen friends on Nov. 6 at the posh French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco.

 
COVID-19 surges in US; Fauci urges double down on precautions
By David Crary The Associated Press

With new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he doesn’t believe the U.S. will need to go into lockdown to fight the coronavirus if people double down on wearing masks and social distancing.

 
Pope vows to rid Catholic Church of sexual abuse after McCarrick report
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The Vatican report blamed a host of bishops, cardinals and popes for downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s misconduct starting in the 1990s — but largely spared Francis.

 
Q&A: What’s ahead for COVID-19 vaccines
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Pfizer’s surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market.

Read More