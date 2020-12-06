59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Arizona reports 5,376 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 - 10:21 am
 
FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Cesa ...
FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 5,376 more COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.

The latest numbers push the state’s total to 364,276 cases since the pandemic began with 6,950 known deaths.

On Saturday, health officials reported 40 deaths and 6,799 cases. That marked the second-highest daily case increase in Arizona since the pandemic’s start as the coronavirus’ fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of increasingly stressed hospitals closer to capacity.

There were 10,322 cases reported Tuesday, but Arizona health officials have said that record high total included data delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Still, the week saw a total of four daily reports of over 5,000 additional cases around the state.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed restrictions that closed some establishments and requiring distancing and other precautions in others to stop spread of the coronavirus.

But he hasn’t ordered a statewide mask mandate, a new stay-home requirement or curfews although many local governments have imposing masking requirements.

MOST READ
1
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
2
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
3
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
4
2020 NFR Texas 3rd go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 3rd go-round results
5
Las Vegas celebrities already hyping NFR 2021
Las Vegas celebrities already hyping NFR 2021
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nurses at the Royal Free Hospital, London, simulate the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to ...
UK set to launch COVID-19 vaccination plan watched by the world
By Pan Pylas The Associated Press

Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in place for the start of the rollout on Tuesday, a day that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed as “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II.

 
Millions face cloudy future as US jobless aid nears end
By Christopher Rugaber and Casey Smith The Associated Press

Unemployment has forced aching decisions on millions of Americans and their families in the face of a rampaging viral pandemic that has closed shops and restaurants, paralyzed travel and left millions jobless for months.

Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ speaks as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listen ...
Arizona records 2nd highest COVID rise as hospitals struggle
The Associated Press

Arizona health officials’ public messaging took on a blunt tone Saturday as the state reported the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic’s start and the outbreak’s fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of increasingly stressed hospitals closer to capacity.

New home construction is seen in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Rick Egan/The Sal ...
Utah’s population still growing but births drop
By Lee Davidson Salt Lake Tribune

Utah’s population swelled by an estimated 52,820 people during the fiscal year that ended July 1, 2020, as a yearslong economic boom ended and the pandemic and its recession began.

Rodeo Drive has less cars and pedestrians doing holiday shopping this year due to the coronavir ...
Southern California joins Bay area under lockdowns starting Sunday
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

The vast region of Southern California was placed under new lockdown orders as the state scrambles to slow the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

UNLV student Joseline Cuevas speaks during a rally in support of DACA recipients at UNLV in Las ...
Federal judge restores DACA program, says new applications valid
The Associated Press

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.

 
Winds ease, but California fire danger remains high
By Christopher weber The Associated Press

Powerful winds that pushed wildfires through Southern California, burning several homes and injuring two firefighters, began easing but forecasters warned that the fire danger remained Friday.

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill., Thu ...
US hiring declines for 5th month with 245K jobs
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The unemployment rate fell to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October, the Labor Department said. November’s job gain was down from 610,000 in October.

Read More