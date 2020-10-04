96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nation and World

At least a quarter of Disney layoffs coming from Florida

The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 - 2:05 pm
 

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least a quarter of the 28,000 layoffs planned for Disney’s parks division will come from Florida, according to a letter the company filed with state and local officials last week.

The letter said that at least 6,390 nonunion Disney employees in Florida will be laid off starting in early December. The number of Florida layoffs, though, could grow as the company negotiates terms with a coalition of unions that represents 43,000 employees at Walt Disney World.

“Due to the continuing business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce,” Jim Bowden, a Disney vice president of employee relations said in the letter.

Disney officials said last week that two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers and they ranged from salaried employees to hourly workers.

Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.

In a letter to employees last week, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Product, said California’s “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen” exacerbated the situation for the company.

MOST READ
1
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
2
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
3
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
4
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
5
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, a firefighter rubs his head while watching the LNU Li ...
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 4 million acres — in a fire season that is far from over.

FILE- In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, a woman and a group of young children cross a busy st ...
NYC might reinstate virus lockdowns in new hot spots
The Associated Press

The action, if approved, would mark a disheartening retreat for a city that enjoyed a summer with less spread of the virus than most other parts of the country.

Flames from the Glass Fire burn a truck in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 ...
California wildfires continue but cooler weather coming
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger subsided, but warm and dry weather continued to challenge firefighters battling more than two dozen blazes across California on Saturday as the state approaches an astonishing milestone: 4 million acres burned by wildfires this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during a baseball ...
Former Dodger found dead, was sought in Arizona woman’s killing
The Associated Press

A former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said.

In this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, video image streamed by The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of J ...
Mormon leaders call for end to racism, protest violence
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

Top leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to root out racism and make the faith an “oasis of unity” while also decrying violence at recent racial injustice protests they said amounted to “anarchy.”

A woman leaves a store offering services to send remittances to Mexico and Central America, Fri ...
Mexican workers send home big amounts of money during pandemic
By Suman Naishadham The Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic stopped work for nearly a month at the California farm where Luis earns $80 a day picking tomatoes, but that didn’t stop him from sending $800 to family in Mexico.

Children play "pin the mask on Gov. Gary Herbert" during a "Trash Your Mask Protest" rally host ...
Utah’s COVID surge continues, more deaths reported
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press

Utah reported 15 more coronavirus deaths following medical examiner investigations on Friday as the pandemic spikes in the state.

Disneyland in California (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland stays closed as California delays theme park opening rules
By Adam Beam and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday delayed new operating rules for theme parks such as Disneyland that have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic as tourism industry officials warned the state was set to lose more than $78 billion in travel related spending this year.

A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey ...
Unemployed Hawaiians getting $500 restaurant cards
The Associated Press

Up to 100,000 Hawaii residents receiving unemployment benefits are expected to receive $500 meal cards for use in restaurants throughout the state.

Read More