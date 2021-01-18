67°F
California becomes 1st state to surpass 3M virus cases

By Robert Jablon The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 - 3:35 pm
 
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 photo provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Exa ...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 photo provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, National Guard members assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths, placing them into temporary storage at the medical examiner-coroner's office in Los Angeles. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths is rising in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and on Monday, Jan 18, 2021, the U.S. was approaching 398,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, by far the highest of any country in the world. (Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner via AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next ...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California's state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections.

That’s according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning.

California only reached 2 million reported cases on Dec. 24. The count is also far ahead of other large states, such as Texas. California also has seen more than 33,600 deaths due to COVID-19.

A caseload surge that began last fall has strained hospitals. Although there’s been a slight downward trend, officials warn that could reverse when the full impact from holiday gathering transmissions is felt.

COVID-19 deaths rising in 30 states, deaths near 400K
By David Crary The Associated Press

As Americans observed a national holiday Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with federal authorities to curtail travel from countries where new variants are spreading.

A doctor inoculates Herri Rehfeld, 92, against the new coronavirus with the Pfizer/BioNTech vac ...
WHO chief calls vaccine distribution ‘catastropic moral failure’
By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers’ profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

A healthcare worker tends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Santa Clara Valle ...
California approaches 3M coronavirus cases
The Associated Press

California is closing in on 3 million coronavirus cases as the state tries to smooth the rocky rollout of vaccines during a continuing spike in COVID-19 deaths.

Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform, named Cosmic Girl, takes off from Mojave Ai ...
Virgin Orbit, flying from California, reaches space on 2nd try
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space on Sunday, eight months after the first demonstration flight of its air-launched rocket system failed, the company said.

 
Capitol officer who may have saved Senate stays quiet
By Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

A Capitol Police officer hailed as a hero for confronting the insurrectionists and leading them away from Senate chambers on Jan. 6 has remained silent.

