60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

CDC extends mask requirement for travel

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 - 8:43 am
 
Updated April 13, 2022 - 9:06 am
A person wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philade ...
A person wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philadelphia, Feb. 16, 2022. The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FILE
Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022. The Biden ...
Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022. The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

“In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

When the Transportation Security Administration, which enforces the rule for planes, buses, trains and transit hubs, extended the requirement last month, it said the CDC had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

The mask mandate is the most visible vestige of government restrictions to control the pandemic, and possibly the most controversial. A surge of abusive and sometimes violent incidents on airplanes has been attributed mostly to disputes over mask-wearing.

Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, and yet COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in mid-January.

There has been a slight increase in cases in recent weeks, driven by the BA.2 strain, with daily confirmed cases nationwide rising from about 25,000 per day to more than 30,000. Those figures are an undercount since many people now test positive on at-home tests that are not reported to public health agencies.

Severe illnesses and deaths tend to lag infections by several weeks. The CDC is awaiting indications of whether the increase in cases correlates to a rise in adverse outcomes before announcing a less restrictive mask policy for travel.

MOST READ
1
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
2
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
3
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin disp ...
Arrest made in Brooklyn subway attack that wounded 10
By Jennifer Peltz, Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

A man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines Internation ...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
By Will Weissert and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounted to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

Alex Christopher Ewing. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Ex-Nevada inmate gets another life sentence in Colorado
By The Associated Press

Jurors found Alex Ewing guilty in the death of Patricia Smith in Lakewood, eight months after he was found guilty of killing three members of a family in another Denver suburb.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. I ...
US inflation rose 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Even excluding volatile food and energy prices, which have driven overall inflation, so-called core inflation jumped 6.5 percent over the past 12 months, the biggest such increase since 1982.

 
Police scouring New York City for subway shooter, U-Haul truck
By Jim Mustian and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said.

A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks ...
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
By Adam Schreck and Cara Anna The Associated Press

As Ukrainian forces dug in on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war.

 
Zelenskyy: Coming week of war pivotal
By The Associated Press

Experts said the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.

 
More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
By Adam Schreck and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station.

Read More