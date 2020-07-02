103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Chicago orders 14-day quarantine for travelers from Nevada

The Associated Press
July 2, 2020 - 4:48 pm
 

CHICAGO — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including Nevada, will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday.

To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to “preserve the gains Chicago had made.”

The city has reported 52,569 confirmed cases and 2,611 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Both categories have trended down in recent weeks and the city has allowed many businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants with limits on customers.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Thursday, that means people coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah will be affected.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that people from nine states hit hard by the COVID-19 virus will be required to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive in his state, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Cuomo’s announcement came as Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocketed by 5,500, which was a 25% jump from its previous one-day record and triple the level of just two weeks prior.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Chicago officials will enforce that state’s order.

According to a website explaining the change, people could face fines of between $100 and $500 per day, totaling up to $7,000.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
2
Board investigating 111 cases of safety noncompliance at casinos
Board investigating 111 cases of safety noncompliance at casinos
3
Nevada stepping up its fight against coronavirus
Nevada stepping up its fight against coronavirus
4
Ed Graney: Las Vegas should look in mirror if not chosen as hub city
Ed Graney: Las Vegas should look in mirror if not chosen as hub city
5
Casinos have no standard protocol for temperature checks
Casinos have no standard protocol for temperature checks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxw ...
FBI arrests Epstein associate, socialite on sex charges
By Jim Mustian and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Not wearing a mask in New Mexico? Pay a $100 fine
By Morgan Lee The Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said there will be more aggressive enforcement of the state’s public health order, including individual fines, to rein in rising coronavirus infection rates across the state.

Jessica Ciaramitaro, Daryn Feenstra and Nicholas Soriano mix drinks while wearing face masks at ...
California bars, restaurants pay price for coronavirus surge
By Adam Beam and Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

California took a big step back in reopening its economy on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters and inside restaurant dining across most of the state for three weeks amid troubling increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

FILE - In this July 4, 2019 file photo, fireworks go off over the Lincoln Memorial in Washingto ...
Despite DC’s concerns, Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them.

Greater Zion Stadium at Dixie State University is shown Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in St. George, ...
Utah’s Dixie State University considering name change
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press

The university’s decision to revisit the issue comes amid a national outcry against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

A protester stands with her hand up in front of a road blocked by Seattle police in the Capitol ...
More than 30 arrested as Seattle cops clear ‘occupied’ zone
By Martha Bellisle and Lisa Baumann The Associated Press

Seattle police showed up in force early Wednesday at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Police display a public announcement banner showing the warning to protesters in Causeway Bay b ...
Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 under new China security law
By Zen Soo The Associated Press

Hong Kong police made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China’s central government, arresting at least two protesters Wednesday for carrying flags and signs calling for Hong Kong’s independence.

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and pre ...
Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump’s niece
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president’s brother that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday.

The Mississippi state flag is shown across from the American flag, outside the Governor's Offic ...
Mississippi retire state flag with Confederate emblem
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

Mississippi has faced increasing pressure to change its flag since protests against racial injustice have focused attention on Confederate symbols.

Read More