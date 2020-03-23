Coronavirus deaths surpass 100 in 1 day in America
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the United States, more than 100 deaths in a single day have been blamed on the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.
The death toll has now surpassed 500 and the virus has now left people dead in at least 34 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, there have been more than 43,000 confirmed cases in the United States and the national death toll has climbed past 570.
