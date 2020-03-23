69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Coronavirus deaths surpass 100 in 1 day in America

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2020 - 4:39 pm

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the United States, more than 100 deaths in a single day have been blamed on the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

The death toll has now surpassed 500 and the virus has now left people dead in at least 34 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, there have been more than 43,000 confirmed cases in the United States and the national death toll has climbed past 570.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
2
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
3
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 245
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 245
4
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close Sunday afternoon
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close Sunday afternoon
5
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People walk among U.S. flags with the U.S. Capitol in the background, Sunday, March 15, 2020, i ...
What’s in a nearly $2T coronavirus rescue package
The Associated Press

A snapshot of the emerging rescue package in Congress to provide healthcare and economic aid amid the coronavirus outbreak and national shutdown.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a parliamentary session in Tokyo Monday, Mar ...
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — likely in 2021
By Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

The IOC’s move seemed inevitable for weeks with pressure mounting from all quarters, including more than 200 national Olympic committees and international sports federations.

People stand in line for their order at a McDonald's restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New ...
Gov. Cuomo chides New Yorkers for ignoring social distancing
By Jim Mustian and Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped short of closing playgrounds or parks Sunday but said police will start clearing out places that get too crowded.

People clap from balconies in show of appreciation to health care workers at a Chawl in Mumbai, ...
Infection expert Fauci hopeful US more contained than Italy
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 316,600 people and killed more than 13,500. The U.S. infected toll is 15,168 with more than 300 deaths.

76-year old Olive Trotman, left, is visited on Mother's Day by her son Mark, his wife Denise an ...
UK moms spend Mother’s Day far from family
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Many people took to social media to lament the fact that they would not be able to visit family members, while others thanked mothers who spent the holiday working as doctors or nurses.

People relax on the beach in Waikiki in Honoluluin 2017. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to state for 14 days
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Read More