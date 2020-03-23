Coronavirus deaths surpass 100 in 1 day in America

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the United States, more than 100 deaths in a single day have been blamed on the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

The USNS Mercy hospital ship sits at dock before its departure Monday, March 23, 2020, in San Diego. The Navy hospital ship was preparing to leave San Diego on Tuesday and planned to spend a few days at sea getting its newly formed medical team used to working together before arriving to Los Angeles to help the city free up its hospital beds, in efforts to help combat the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The death toll has now surpassed 500 and the virus has now left people dead in at least 34 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, there have been more than 43,000 confirmed cases in the United States and the national death toll has climbed past 570.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.