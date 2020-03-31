63°F
Nation and World

Grandmother in Italy, 102, recovers from coronavirus

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2020 - 8:58 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2020 - 9:15 pm

While the coronavirus toll that has hit Italy has been grim for the past two months, one ray of good news has come from the region.

CNN reports that a 102-year-old grandmother has recovered from the illness after spending more than 20 days in the hospital.

Italica Grondona recovered from coronavirus in the northern city of Genoa, her relatives told the network.

“We nicknamed her Highlander — the immortal,” Dr. Vera Sicbaldi said to CNN. “Italica represents a hope for all the elderly facing this pandemic.”

Italy’s death toll climbed to nearly 11,600, according to The Associated Press. But in a bit of positive news, the numbers showed a continued slowdown in the rate of new confirmed cases and a record number of people recovered.

“We are saving lives by staying at home, by maintaining social distance, by traveling less and by closing schools,” said Dr. Luca Richeldi, a lung specialist, according to AP.

