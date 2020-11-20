54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Hawaii unveils new COVID-19 travel restrictions

Negative virus test required for Hawaii travelers (STN)
The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 - 10:45 pm
 
A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey ...
A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

HONOLULU — Anyone flying to Hawaii will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their departure for the state, with the new rule going into effect two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday.

Until now, passengers flying to the islands using a pre-travel testing program were permitted to arrive and then upload their negative test results to a state database, allowing them to skip two weeks of quarantine.

However, some travelers who arrived in Hawaii without their test results wound up later testing positive. That, in part, prompted the rule change, Ige said at a news conference.

The new program goes into effect Tuesday, just ahead of the holiday.

To bypass the 14-day quarantine, travelers must have the correct type of COVID-19 negative test results from one of the state’s trusted testing partners, Ige said.

“If test results are not available before boarding the final leg of their trip, the traveler must quarantine for 14 days or the length of the stay, whichever runs shorter,” he said.

Those who arrive without having their negative test results before departure will not be able to skip quarantine, even if their negative results become available shortly after they arrive.

Passenger have always had the option to not get tested at all and quarantine in their hotel rooms or homes upon arrival. Travelers will continue to have that option.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

MOST READ
1
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
2
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
3
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
4
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
5
TSA reports spike in COVID-19 cases at McCarran, nation’s airports
TSA reports spike in COVID-19 cases at McCarran, nation’s airports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
California orders overnight curfew to slow coronavirus pandemic
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden captures Georgia, flipping state for Democrats
The Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

In this June 24, 2020, file photo, travelers walk past McCarran International Airport sign in L ...
CDC warns against travel during Thanksgiving holiday
By / RJ

With COVID-19 surging out of control, the top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, l ...
Long lines crowd many COVID-19 testing sites in US
By Matthew Perrone and Marion Renault The Associated Press

With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus.

 
‘Tired to the bone’: US hospitals overwhelmed with COVID cases
By Paul J. Weber and Sarah Rankin The Associated Press

Conditions inside hospitals are deteriorating by the day as COVID-19 rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000.

Keith Michael, left, poses with his children, from left, Jessica, Hunter, Houston, Sara and Hol ...
Empty desks: COVID robs US classrooms of teachers
By Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Across the U.S., the deaths of educators have torn at the fabric of the school experience, taking the lives of teachers, principals, superintendents, coaches, a middle school secretary, a security guard. The losses have forced school boards to make hard decisions of whether to keep classrooms open and have left students and staff members grief-stricken.

Read More