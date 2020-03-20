46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Income tax filing deadline moved to July

The Associated Press
March 20, 2020 - 7:38 am
 

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
2
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
3
4 senators sold stock before steep market losses from virus
4 senators sold stock before steep market losses from virus
4
More than 100 flights canceled after McCarran control tower shut down
More than 100 flights canceled after McCarran control tower shut down
5
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kane Richey, a fifth grader at Mooreville Elementary School, concentrates as he competes in the ...
Scripps National Spelling Bee postponed
By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press

Scripps announced its decision Friday morning, citing recommendations against large gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A member of Indonesian Red Cross receives assistance from a colleague to adjust his protective ...
40M Californians stay home as Europe medical care buckles
By Tim Sullivan and Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

California’s 40 million people were all but confined to their homes Friday in the nation’s biggest lockdown yet, as America’s governors watched with growing alarm as southern Europe buckled under the strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gives an update to the s ...
California governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

He said infection rates are doubling every four days in some parts of the state and issued the dire prediction that 56% of California’s population could contract the virus over the next eight weeks.

A passengers wearing face mask with her baby walks to medical experts to be checked after arriv ...
Russian media accused of spreading fake virus news, EU says
By Lorne Cook The Associated Press

As examples of false reports, they cited stories saying COVID-19 was less harmful than the flu, developed by the United States or exacerbated by taking ibuprofen to relieve symptoms.

 
Trump: Feds should take equity in firms it bails out
By Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said the government should take an equity stake in companies that need bailouts because of the effects of coronavirus on the U.S. economy.