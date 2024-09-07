Mega Millions jackpot rises to $740M
Nobody won the Tuesday drawing when the numbers were 12-41-43-52-55 and a Mega ball of 9.
Lines are long around the Lotto Store in Primm despite the unseasonable heat.
The Mega Millions jackpot is worth $740 million (annuity) for the 8 p.m. Friday drawing. The cash value is $371.6 million.
The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in about 302 million, according to multiple lottery websites.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)
4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
8. $1.3 billion, Powerball, April 6, 2024 (one ticket from Oregon)
9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
10. $842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)