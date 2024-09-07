Mega Millions jackpot rises to $740M

Nobody won the Tuesday drawing when the numbers were 12-41-43-52-55 and a Mega ball of 9.

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lines are long around the Lotto Store in Primm despite the unseasonable heat.

The Mega Millions jackpot is worth $740 million (annuity) for the 8 p.m. Friday drawing. The cash value is $371.6 million.

The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in about 302 million, according to multiple lottery websites.

10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. $1.3 billion, Powerball, April 6, 2024 (one ticket from Oregon)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

10. $842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)