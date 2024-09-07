100°F
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $740M

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the Califor ...
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 5:47 pm
 

Lines are long around the Lotto Store in Primm despite the unseasonable heat.

The Mega Millions jackpot is worth $740 million (annuity) for the 8 p.m. Friday drawing. The cash value is $371.6 million.

Nobody won the Tuesday drawing when the winning numbers drawn were 12-41-43-52-55 and a Mega ball of 9.

The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in about 302 million, according to multiple lottery websites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

