90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2023 - 12:43 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2023 - 9:56 pm
A person purchases a Mega Millions ticket inside a convenience store Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in K ...
A person purchases a Mega Millions ticket inside a convenience store Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

There was one winner Tuesday night in the $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing, the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The ticket was purchased in Florida.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and Mega Ball 14. The cash option is $783.3 million, before taxes.

Nobody has won the jackpot since April 18. The current record is $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Only two Powerball jackpots have been larger. A single ticket sold in California won $2.04 billion on Nov. 8, 2022, and three tickets (California, Florida and Tennessee) split a $1.586 billion jackpot on Jan. 3, 2016.

The jackpot drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

Winners are subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Tickets cost $2 and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets, the closest being in White Hills, about 30 miles south of Hoover Dam.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The astronomical odds of winning Mega Millions are off the charts when compared with other rare events, as compiled by MarketsChain:

— Earth getting hit by a meteorite: 1 in 300,000.

— Becoming a self-made billionaire: 1 in 574,012.

— Being killed in a tornado: 1 in 5.7 million.

— Becoming a shark attack fatality: 1 in 4.3 million.

— Living to 100: 1 in 5,000.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X (formerly Twitter). The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
2
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
3
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
4
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
5
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah Kukveni National Mo ...
Biden designates new national monument near Grand Canyon
By Chris Megerian and Terry Tang The Associated Press

In signing the designation, the president said the monument would be beneficial for the climate, the economy and “the soul of the nation.”

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP ...
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

 
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
By Michael Kunzelman, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss.

This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. ...
US credit rating downgraded for only second time in history
By Christopher Rugaber AP Economics Writer

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.

More stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot soars to $1.25B
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot soars to $1.25B
$1 billion! Powerball prize grows, one of largest in US history
$1 billion! Powerball prize grows, one of largest in US history
No winner for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $820M
No winner for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $820M
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $720M, among highest in game’s history
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $720M, among highest in game’s history
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $910M
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $910M
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot