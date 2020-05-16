86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press
May 15, 2020 - 7:08 pm
 

HONOLULU — A tourist from New York was arrested for allegedly violating Hawaii’s traveler quarantine after he posted on Instagram photos of himself sunbathing and carrying a surfboard, state officials said.

Hawaii authorities have been cracking down on travelers who defy a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the islands, a rule put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Hawaii reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 638 cases and 17 deaths.

Some tourists have been arrested for defying the quarantine.

Tarique Peters, 23, of the Bronx, arrived in Honolulu on Monday, said a news release from the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center.

“He allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and traveled many places using public transportation,” the release said. “Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night.”

Agents from the state attorney general’s office arrested him Friday morning. Hotel staff told the agents they saw Peters leave his room and the hotel numerous times.

Travelers in quarantine aren’t allowed to leave hotel rooms or residences for any reason except medical emergencies. Hotel guests don’t receive housekeeping services and must arrange for food to be delivered to them.

Peters was booked, and his bail was set at $4,000.

He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. He didn’t immediately respond to messages on an Instagram account with the handle tariquepeters.

A photo from two days ago with the location “Honolulu – Waikiki Beach” shows him carrying a surfboard on a beach. A photo from May 4 shows him wearing a mask in New York City’s Bryant Park.

Lawmakers have been struggling with how to enhance enforcement of the quarantine as people keep arriving to Hawaii. On Thursday, 252 visitors and 318 residents arrived, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. During the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passenger arrived in the tourism-dependent state daily.

Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, said Thursday that the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all travel into the state will be extended until June 30.

MOST READ
1
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
2
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
3
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
4
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
5
10 Walmart stores to host drive-thru coronavirus tests in Nevada
10 Walmart stores to host drive-thru coronavirus tests in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game bet ...
Kobe Bryant autopsy report released
By Stefanie Dazio and Brian Melley The Associated Press

The pilot flying Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament outside Los Angeles did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter slammed into a hillside, according to autopsies released Friday.

Recent Baylor University graduate Cady Malachowski takes a photo with Andrew Fink at the Grand ...
Tourists enter reopened Grand Canyon despite virus concerns
By Felicia Fonseca and Matt York The Associated Press

Tourists appeared ready to roam Grand Canyon National Park again after it partially reopened Friday, despite objections from Navajo officials and others that it could hurt efforts to control the coronavirus.

A woman wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 passes a business that has reopened ...
As Texas readies to lift more rules, tensions on rise
By Paul J. Weber and Jim Vertuno The Associated Press

With cases still rising, including single-day highs of 1,458 new cases and 58 deaths Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has defended the pace of reopening.

In a March 30, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump opens a box containing a 5-minute test ...
White House standing by quick virus test used on staffers
By Jill Colvin, Matthew Perrone and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Steve Hahn says it will be up to the White House to determine whether it continues to use a coronavirus test that has falsely cleared patients of infection.

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands at a building windo ...
China: US failing in virus fight, ‘abused American people’s trust’
The Associated Press

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian did not identify any officials by name but appeared to be firing back against accusations from the Trump administration that China mishandled or deliberately delayed releasing information about the outbreak first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

In thians April 24, 2020, file photo protesters gather for a rally against Gov. Tony Evers' ext ...
Wisconsin thrown into chaos as top court tosses out stay-home order
By Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond The Associated Press

The 4-3 ruling essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants.

In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services, R ...
Whistleblower warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.

Read More