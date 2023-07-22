101°F
Nation and World

No winner for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $820M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2023 - 9:43 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2023 - 9:46 pm
People wait in line to purchase lottery tickets, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Calif. ...
People wait in line to purchase lottery tickets, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Another night, another rollover.

The Mega Millions top prize is an estimated $820 million after there was no Friday winner of the lottery’s latest jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18. The next drawing is Tuesday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $2 and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Powerball winner

On Wednesday night, the California Lottery said that one ticket won the estimated $1.08 billion jackpot. The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November. Before Wednesday, the last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. No one had won the grand prize in the past 39 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Primm winner

A lucky lottery player in Primm won big last weekend. Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at The Lotto Store in Primm.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

