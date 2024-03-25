56°F
Powerball jackpot grows to $865M as long winless drought continues

An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, ...
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press
March 25, 2024 - 2:36 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2024 - 9:43 pm

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $865 million after no one won Monday night’s drawing, continuing a winless streak that dates to New Year’s Day.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 19, 53 68 and red ball: 23.

Since the last winner on Jan. 1, there have been 36 straight drawings without a big winner. It’s tough to win the Powerball jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The top prize up for grabs Monday night was for an estimated $800 million.

The $865 million prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $416 million.

The Powerball prize has mushroomed at a time when Mega Millions, the other nearly national U.S. lottery game, has become even bigger, with an estimated annuity payout of $1.1 billion. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night.

Both games are sold in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.

