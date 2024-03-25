Powerball jackpot grows to $865M as long winless drought continues
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $865 million after no one won Monday night’s drawing, continuing a winless streak that dates to New Year’s Day.
The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 19, 53 68 and red ball: 23.
Since the last winner on Jan. 1, there have been 36 straight drawings without a big winner. It’s tough to win the Powerball jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 292.2 million.
The top prize up for grabs Monday night was for an estimated $800 million.
The $865 million prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $416 million.
The Powerball prize has mushroomed at a time when Mega Millions, the other nearly national U.S. lottery game, has become even bigger, with an estimated annuity payout of $1.1 billion. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night.
Both games are sold in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)
4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
10. $842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)