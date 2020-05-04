Zion National Park to partially reopen on May 13

The park, about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas and popular with Southern Nevadans, has been closed since April 3 due to the coronavirus.

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Zion National Park will partially reopen May 13, according to the National Park Service website. The park, about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas and popular with Southern Nevadans, has been closed since April 3 due to the coronavirus.

“Not all areas of the park or services will resume operation on May 13th,” the Park Service site says. “Specific information about park areas and services anticipated to be accessible to the public will be provided in the coming week here on this website.”

The site says the park will open for day use in coordination with the state, in support of White House and public health guidelines.

“We will provide more information in the days to come on what will be accessible on our park and local tourism websites,” the site says.

Zion attracts over 4 million visitors each year.