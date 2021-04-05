70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Billboard by airport lauds Biden, Nevada senators for COVID relief bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 8:26 am
 
Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and and Jacky Rosen (Las Vegas Review-Journal file p ...
Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and and Jacky Rosen (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)
The Democratic National Committee posted a new billboard near McCarran airport on Monday, April ...
The Democratic National Committee posted a new billboard near McCarran airport on Monday, April 5, 2021. Credit: Democratic National Committee

The Democratic National Committee unveiled a new billboard advertisement near McCarran International Airport on Monday thanking President Joe Biden and Nevada Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto for their work in passing the American Rescue Plan, the country’s most recent COVID-19 stimulus package.

“Folks in Las Vegas and senators traveling home won’t be able to miss this message: Help is here because of President Biden, Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen and Nevada Democrats,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

The billboard specifically mentions the $1,400 stimulus checks given to many Americans, as well as additional funding for reopening schools and administering COVID-19 vaccine.

“Because of (Biden, Rosen and Cortez Masto’s) leadership, help is here: 86 percent of Nevada’s adult population and 90 percent of children— more than 1.8 million adults and 750,900 million children — will receive direct payments of up to $1,400,” the DNC said in a statement.

The DNC also purchased all of the digital advertising space in the Review-Journal’s Friday online news section. In March, the Democrats’ ran television ads touting the legislation.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed with zero votes and heated opposition from Republicans, who criticized sections of the legislation they believed were not at all related to the pandemic.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas hospital told to refund over $23M
Las Vegas hospital told to refund over $23M
2
COVID vaccine appointments are open for Nevadans 16 and up
COVID vaccine appointments are open for Nevadans 16 and up
3
Clark County Commission election fight goes to Supreme Court
Clark County Commission election fight goes to Supreme Court
4
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
5
Nevada unemployment job search requirements returning
Nevada unemployment job search requirements returning
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington. (AP Photo ...
Top court dismisses case over Trump, Twitter critics
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account.

A Capitol Police officer patrols with a rifle at the site where a car crashed into a barrier on ...
Attack intensifies US Capitol Police crisis, status of public building
By Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Scores of officers are considering early retirement, top leaders have resigned and those in office face increasing criticism. Security concerns over the events of the past four months may alter not only how the department operates, but also whether the public grounds can remain open.

Guests watch the screens at the Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Ra ...
Titus leads effort to kill sports betting tax
By / RJ

A bipartisan bill to repeal the “handle tax” on legal sports bets was filed in the House by the Congressional Gaming Caucus with members citing the pandemic’s economic impact as the reason to eliminate the tax.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks on his phone as he watches a spring train ...
MLB moves All-Star Game in response to voting law
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws.

Read More