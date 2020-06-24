84°F
295 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2020 - 7:44 am
 

Clark County recorded 295 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases — coming on the heels of a record one-day jump of 412 in the county — brought the total to 11,481.

The additional fatalities pushed the county death toll to 404.

New cases were slightly above the daily average of nearly 290, while the deaths were just below the daily average of nearly three over the period.

There were 18 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 reported over the preceding day.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on the hospitalizations and the estimated number of recovered patients was not immediately available.

New figures were expected from the state Department of Health and Human Services shortly. As of late Tuesday, the agency had reported 13,997 cases in Nevada and 492 deaths. Reports from health districts and other local agencies place the caseload higher, at 14,069 cases as of early Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

