3 more coronavirus deaths, 49 cases seen in Southern Nevada

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County had three more coronavirus deaths and 49 new cases as of Sunday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. Its total number of cases rose to 4,274.

Statewide, 112 new cases were reported overnight Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The state’s total is 257 deaths and 5,426 positive cases.

Experts have predicted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will rise as testing becomes more widely available. Many patients with mild to moderate symptoms have previously been told to self-quarantine at home without being tested to confirm that they actually have it so as more are tested, the number of cases is expected to rise.

More than 45,000 Nevadans had been tested as of Sunday morning, with the largest number of positive cases coming from 50- to 59-year-olds. More than 1,000 residents in their 50s have tested positive, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

