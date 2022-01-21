Average of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County falls for 3rd straight day

It was the first three-day decline in the 14-day average of new cases since early December, adding to evidence that the local surge of the disease is at or near its peak.

An employee at the Clark County School District drives past a COVID testing sign outside of CCSD building on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County’s 14-day average rate of new COVID-19 cases fell for a third-straight day on Friday, adding to evidence that the local omicron-fueled surge of the disease is at or near its peak.

Data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District showed 3,674 new cases during the preceding day, which pushed the total for the county to 447,266 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

But the more-significant 14-day moving average of new cases fell once again to 3,044, representing an 8.2 percent decline from a week earlier, according to state data. That is the first time since early December that the average has declined for three straight days.

The positive report comes as the county is experiencing extremely high levels of the coronavirus, and does not mean the damage wrought by the latest surge of the disease is done.

Southern Nevada hospitals are nearly at capacity amid the third week of a staffing crisis declared by the Nevada Hospital Association. And hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county have not yet turned downward.

Friday’s update showed 1,710 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, six more than in Thursday’s report and another new record. For the week, they increased more than 13 percent.

Fatalities also have been climbing this week after remaining relatively flat over recent weeks, when other county metrics for the disease were skyrocketing. The county recorded 21 new deaths in Friday’s report, far above the 14-day moving average of six per day, bringing the total for the pandemic to 6,715. The average increased by one death per day from the previous week but was unchanged from Thursday.

The test positivity rate for the county, which tracks the percentage of individuals tested who are found to be infected, remained unchanged from the preceding day at 38.2 percent. It ended the week about 6.4 percent higher than a week ago, but that was the smallest weekly increase in the rate since early December.

Updated numbers for the state posted by the Department of Health and Human Services largely mirrored the Clark County data:

— The 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached 3,962, down 74 from the previous day and down 480 since Tuesday. Another 5,558 new cases were added to the state tally on Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 587,106 cases.

— Twenty-seven new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total to 8,736 and pushing the 14-day average up by one, to eight per day.

— The number of confirmed or suspect COVID-19 patients rose to 1,970, up 29 from Thursday’s report.

— Friday and the daily test positivity rate increased by just one tent of a percent.

— COVID-19 testing continued to decline from its record of 20,776 tests administered on Jan. 15, with 15,446 tests performed during the preceding day.

— Vaccination levels continue to slowly climb in the state, though Nevada remains below the national average. As of Friday, 55.45 percent of eligible residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared to 54.81 in Clark County.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

