53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Website launches for ordering free COVID-19 home tests

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 - 10:49 am
 
The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free ...
The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditor ...
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in “beta testing” and operating at a “limited capacity” ahead of its official launch. The website will officially launch mid-morning Wednesday, Psaki said.

She added that the administration was anticipating a “bug or two,” but had IT experts from across the government working to get the site ready.

Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program and on Thursday the president announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.

But Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turnaround on the orders and they will have to plan and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.

The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7- 12 days of ordering” through USPS, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.

Officials emphasized that the federal website is just one way for people to procure COVID-19 tests, and shortages of at-home test kits have shown signs of easing as more supply has hit the market.

Since Saturday, private insurance companies have been required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.

MOST READ
1
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
2
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
3
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
4
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
5
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves t ...
Storm Izzy pummels third of country, heads up East Coast
By Pamela Sampson and Kim Chandler The Associated Press

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida.

 
More worrisome variants expected after omicron, scientists say
By Laura Ungar The Associated Press

“The faster omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants,” Leonardo Martinez, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University, said.

A Texas state trooper blocks traffic on a road leading to a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue where ...
‘Prayers answered’: All Texas synagogue hostages safe, captor killed
By Jake Bleiberg, Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

Shredded boxes and packages are seen at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown ...
Your missing package may have been stolen from LA train
The Associated Press

Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages belonging to people across the U.S. and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes.

 
How to request a free COVID test kit
By Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

A new federal website to request free test kits launches Wednesday, with the first shipments going out to Americans by the end of the month.

This artist sketch depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of more than two doz ...
Supreme Court stops vaccine mandate for US businesses
By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko The Associated Press

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

(Getty Images)
Small earthquake shakes San Diego area
By / RJ

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck an area northeast of San Diego on Wednesday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

Shelves that held Chef Boyardee products are partially empty at a grocery in Pittsburgh, on Tue ...
US shoppers finding bare shelves at some stores due to COVID
By Dee-Ann Durbin and Parker Purifoy The Associated Press

Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages.

At-home COVID-19 test kits sit on a table before being handed out at a distribution site, Thurs ...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Read More