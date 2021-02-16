Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport

The commission on Tuesday directed county staff to submit a request for the name change to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Former Nevada Sen. Nevada Pat McCarran, left, and former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Archive)

Passengers move about the Terminal 1 baggage claim area at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to rechristen McCarran International Airport for former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid.

Spearheaded by Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who tried and failed as a state senator in 2017 to rename McCarran after the longtime influential Democratic lawmaker, the commission directed county staff to submit a request for the name change to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This is about making a change for the better,” Commissioner William McCurdy II said.

The polarizing plan calls for one of the busiest airports in the country to become Harry Reid International Airport, a process that Segerblom has acknowledged could take years to complete and vowed would not use taxpayer dollars.

Instead, he said, the renaming would be backed by private donors.

Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis said costs still need to be determined. But four years ago, it was estimated to cost about $2 million.

The FAA has the authority to approve the name change, she said, and will perform an analysis on the commission’s request.

Alamo Airport

If approved by the FAA, this will not mark the first time the airport has seen it’s name changed over the years.

McCarran airport was first known as Alamo Airport, which opened in 1942 but was renamed McCarran Field in 1948 following Clark County’s purchase of the airport from George Crockett.

The airport was named after McCarran following his work to further the aviation industry in the U.S., which helped evolve civil aviation.

In 1968 the airport became McCarran International Airport as the facility was expanding and welcoming Las Vegas’ first international flight.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sen. Jacky Rosen, Attorney General Aaron Ford, the Nevada State Democratic Party and presidents from UNLV and University of Nevada, Reno, have indicated their support, among others.

“(Reid’s) is a story of a man worth honoring by renaming the airport in the city and state to which he has given so much,” Sisolak said in a statement Monday.

‘Passed in history’

The move comes as Segerblom has cast the airport’s namesake, former Sen. Pat McCarran, as out of step with Southern Nevada’s efforts to reinvent itself. McCarran, a fierce anti-communist who represented Nevada from 1932 until his death in 1954, has been criticized for leaving behind a legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia.

“Sen. (Pat) McCarran, who at the time was probably a nice man, really is passed in history,” Segerblom said when he reintroduced the name change on Feb. 2. “If you look back at his record, it was not good. The name doesn’t represent the diversity of our community.”

Last summer, Nevada Congressional Democrats authored a letter to Sisolak and state lawmakers requesting they rename the airport and remove a statue of McCarran in the U.S. Capitol.

Their letter said that while McCarran fought for workers’ rights and helped shape the modern air travel industry, he also pushed to block Jewish judicial candidates nominated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, revoke citizenship, limit free speech and restrict immigration, including of Jewish people after the Holocaust.

Changing the airport’s name has been a matter of public debate since 2012, when it was greeted unfavorably by then-county lawmakers. Segerblom’s bill in the Legislature in 2017, which did not make it out of committee, proposed Reid as the new namesake.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

A previous version of this story misstated the cost of changing the name of the airport.