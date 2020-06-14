Clark County has 179 more coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Clark County had 179 additional coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon and one additional death, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

An electron microscope image shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. ( National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility/National Institutes of Health via AP)

The increase brought the county totals to 8,735 cases and 378 deaths.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 232 cases, for a total of 11,178.

