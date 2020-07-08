94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Clark County

Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2020 - 9:27 am
 
Updated July 8, 2020 - 10:44 am

Both Clark County and the state of Nevada on Tuesday reported below average numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Tuesday as the state infection rate turned downward after 20 straight daily increases.

Clark County recorded 472 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data published by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases posted on the health district’s coronavirus website brought total cases in the county to 20,126, while the fatalities raised the death toll to 454.

New cases were below the daily average of 615 over the preceding week, while the fatalities were slightly below the daily average of nearly five over the period.

The health district also reported 36 new hospitalizations, well above the daily average of just under 20 over the preceding week.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Hospitalization reported that the state recorded the largest single-day increase in confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. An updated report through Tuesday was not immediately available.

A health district supplemental report with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

The health district redistributes the new cases and deaths data after they are announced in an effort to better reflect when a victim got sick or died, as opposed to the date the case was reported to the district. As a result, the figures announced daily often don’t match the reconfigured data in the district’s detailed breakdowns.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 516 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths for Nevada.

New cases posted on the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov were well below the daily average of nearly 679 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were just below the daily average of just under six for the period.

The state also reported a slight decline in the infection or positivity rate, ending a run of 20 straight daily increases. The rate, obtained by dividing the number of confirmed cases by the number of people tested, is considered a better indicator of the direction of the outbreak in Nevada than new cases or deaths, which can fluctuate widely due to reporting lags and other issues.

The rate declined by only one-hundredth of 1 percent, from 7.55 percent to 7.54 percent, but the dip was the first reported since it bottomed out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
2
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan
3
Kirkpatrick ‘confident’ most will wear masks
Kirkpatrick ‘confident’ most will wear masks
4
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
5
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More