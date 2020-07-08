Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases

Both the Southern Nevada Health District and the state Department of Health and Human Services reported new case totals that were well below averages of the past week.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Both Clark County and the state of Nevada on Tuesday reported below average numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Tuesday as the state infection rate turned downward after 20 straight daily increases.

Clark County recorded 472 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data published by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases posted on the health district’s coronavirus website brought total cases in the county to 20,126, while the fatalities raised the death toll to 454.

New cases were below the daily average of 615 over the preceding week, while the fatalities were slightly below the daily average of nearly five over the period.

The health district also reported 36 new hospitalizations, well above the daily average of just under 20 over the preceding week.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Hospitalization reported that the state recorded the largest single-day increase in confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. An updated report through Tuesday was not immediately available.

A health district supplemental report with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

The health district redistributes the new cases and deaths data after they are announced in an effort to better reflect when a victim got sick or died, as opposed to the date the case was reported to the district. As a result, the figures announced daily often don’t match the reconfigured data in the district’s detailed breakdowns.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 516 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths for Nevada.

New cases posted on the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov were well below the daily average of nearly 679 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were just below the daily average of just under six for the period.

The state also reported a slight decline in the infection or positivity rate, ending a run of 20 straight daily increases. The rate, obtained by dividing the number of confirmed cases by the number of people tested, is considered a better indicator of the direction of the outbreak in Nevada than new cases or deaths, which can fluctuate widely due to reporting lags and other issues.

The rate declined by only one-hundredth of 1 percent, from 7.55 percent to 7.54 percent, but the dip was the first reported since it bottomed out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

