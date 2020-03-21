Clark County officials OK ordinance that supports shut-down order

The Clark County Commission is holding an emergency meeting to consider an ordinance that would give teeth to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown of nonessential businesses through April 16.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Clark County, which like the city of Las Vegas contracts with the Metropolitan Police Department, approved an ordinance during an emergency meeting late Friday that declared any businesses that violate the governor’s order could have their licenses suspended or revoked, face up to a $1,000 fine per violation per day or be charged with a misdemeanor.

Gov. Steve Sisolak earlier Friday ordered all nonessential businesses to close until April 16, escalating a directive from Tuesday when he strongly suggested they close for 30 days. He said he will leave it to local governments to decide the penalties for noncompliance.

The city of Las Vegas will not prosecute businesses that defy Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate to shut down beginning Saturday because the order is unconstitutionally vague, City Attorney Brad Jerbic said Friday.