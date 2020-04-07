Clark County OKs temporary alcohol home delivery

Clark County became the second jurisdiction in the Las Vegas Valley to allow temporary home alcohol delivery amid the state’s stay-at-home mandate.

Clark County on Tuesday became the second jurisdiction in the Las Vegas Valley to allow temporary home delivery of alcohol amid the state’s stay-at-home mandate.

The Board of County Commissioners gave the green light Tuesday for the Department of Liquor and Gaming to begin processing temporary home delivery requests.

The delivery service is set to expire on April 30, but it could be extended if Gov. Steve Sisolak lengthens the statewide shutdown, according to Jacqueline Holloway, Clark County’s director of liquor and gaming.

Las Vegas officials allowed alcohol delivery to begin late last week in their jurisdiction, with Lee’s Discount Liquor being the first establishment to offer the service. Within hours of opening online sales, Lee’s had to temporarily halt orders due to overwhelming demand.

Lee’s and Total Wine & More were the only two liquor stores approved by the city for delivery, but other stores are hoping to deliver in the coming weeks as well.

Kevork Nersessian, general manager of Liquor Emporium on North Jones Boulevard, said staff members spoke to the City of Las Vegas on Friday about delivering products within city limits. He hopes they can start as soon as next week, but they’re waiting to get the go-ahead from the city.

Holloway said Henderson and North Las Vegas officials are discussing whether to offer similar services, noting it was important to have uniformity across the Las Vegas Valley.

City of Henderson public information officer Kathleen Richards said Monday that the city has not yet determined whether to allow home delivery of liquor.

“There is no meeting to specifically address this topic,” she said. “However, the city’s policy group meets regularly and this may be a topic that is discussed in a future meeting.”

Businesses interested providing the delivery service can email the county with their request, Holloway said.

All orders must be made online or by phone by someone 21 years or older and there are a number of guidelines businesses must follow. The businesses must keep note of what product is sold, who is buying it and details outlining the identification process for each transaction.

The temporary arrangement pertains only to home delivery and not curbside pickup, Holloway said. The businesses are required to remain closed and operate within the safety recommendations set by the statewide declaration of emergency.

Third-party companies like Uber Eats are prohibited from delivering alcohol, with only staff of the liquor stores allowed to conduct the deliveries.

Allowing delivery within the county is an opportunity for liquor stores to recoup some revenue and customers lost since being shut down last month, especially since grocery stores are allowed to sell alcohol while liquor stores were forced to close.

“In Nevada, and more specifically in Clark County, grocery serves as competition to many liquor stores,” said Jason Horwitz, owner of Super Liquor McCarran on East Tropicana Avenue. “Given the fact that liquor was seen as a nonessential, but still being sold, was a potential cause for additional long-term losses for many stores.”

Horwitz likened the ability of grocery stores to sell alcohol while liquor stores were forced to close to casinos being shut down while slot machines all over town remained open at various service stations and grocery outlets.

“At the end of the day, these are trying, stressful times for all,” Horwitz said. “We believe the county is doing everything they can to assist and have been doing so in a timely manner. Ultimately, we are all in this together. We (Super Liquor) remain supportive of this great city and all of those who are collectively working to help dig us out of this temporary disaster we are in.”

