Clark County records 288 new COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 400

Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera, left, inserts a swab into the mouth of Paulo Alvarado during a walk-thru demonstration at the UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage COVID-19 testing site, May 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County recorded 288 new COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities over the preceding day, pushing the county death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 400, according to government data posted Monday.

New cases posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus web page were above the daily average of just over 250 for the preceding week, but well below the record 407 new cases reported on Saturday. They pushed the total number of cases reported in the county to 10,774.

The health district estimates that 7,683 of those patients have recovered.

The additional fatalities were below the daily average for the week of just under three.

The data showed just one new hospitalization in the preceding 24 hours, well below the daily average of just over 14 over the preceding week.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 330 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over the preceding day.

New data posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov web page boosted total cases reported by the state to 13,535 and the death toll to 489.

New cases were above the average of just over 290 for the preceding week.

The fatalities were below the daily average of slightly over three for the period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

