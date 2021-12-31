Clark County reports most COVID cases in day since start of pandemic

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday said it is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,363 new cases on Friday.

The Southern Nevada Health District said that brings the total number of cases in the county to 369,414.

The health district is also reporting the seven-day moving average jumped to 1,306 new positive cases — an increase of 431 over Thursday’s average.

No new deaths were reported.

New case numbers have been increasing for nearly two months, but the trend has accelerated sharply over the past week due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and relaxed restrictions on public gatherings, state biostatistician Kyra Morgan said Thursday.

Given the rapid spread of omicron, health officials urged people to observe safety measures if celebrating New Year’s Eve in groups.

“If individuals choose to gather with people outside of their households to celebrate the new year, I urge them to take the precautions to protect themselves and others,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said in a press release. “The best way to protect ourselves today is for everyone to be fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose of the vaccine if eligible, wear well-fitting masks when indoors and in crowded settings, wash your hands frequently, and most importantly stay home and away from others if they are sick.”

The state Department of Health and Human Services is expected to update the statewide dashboard on Monday with numbers from the long weekend.

As of Thursday’s report, state totals stood at 484,641 cases and 8,407 deaths.

State data also showed that as of Thursday, 54.39 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 53.70 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

