Clark County reports seventh case of U.K. coronavirus strain

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday announced that a seventh case of a more contagious coronavirus strain first discovered in the United Kingdom has been detected in Clark County.

The latest case involved a man in his 30s,who is a visitor to the county, the health district said. He has been isolating and was not hospitalized.

The seventh case was not linked to the previously reported variant cases, the health district said. The first variant case was reported Jan. 25 in a Clark County woman in her 30s without travel history. Five additional cases were reported Feb. 2 among her close contacts.

The U.K strain is thought to spread more easily. It is not believed that the strain causes more severe illness or increases risk of death, and the current COVID-19 vaccines will still provide protection against the strain, the health district said.

