Clark County sees highest 1-day COVID case increase in nearly a year

Amber Salmo, top, gets a COVID-19 vaccination with her daughter Skylar Salmo, 9, right, and nephew Bruce Resnikoff, 9, during a free pop-up 'vaccination play date' at Discovery ChildrenÕs Museum in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Giving the shots are, from left, Allison Anderson, Yvette Rhebok and Susan Pruitt. Every person who gets a vaccination receives two free passes to the museum. Upcoming pop-up clinics with free museum passes include Jan. 17, 22, Feb. 7, 21 and March 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Wednesday reported 2,201 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day increase in nearly a year.

Cases have been rising for weeks, but the trend accelerated during the past week, soon after the more-infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in Clark County.

Wednesday’s update included the highest number of infections reported since 2,320 new cases were reported on Jan. 11, as cases were just beginning to ebb after last winter’s surge of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That remains the highest crest the state and county have seen since the pandemic started.

But the trend lines for local and state COVID-19 metrics suggest the current wave is going to get worse before it gets better, meaning new cases at least are expected to soon surpass that mark.

A state lab report updated on Thursday indicated that a total of 36 omicron cases have now been identified in the state. Because only a small sample of positive tests are genetically sequenced to determine which strain of the disease caused the infection, it’s likely that omicron — described as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization — is far more prevalent than that.

Clark County also reported 15 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 363,685 cases and 6,451 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which increased by 67 to 664 per day. Fatalities also were well above the two-week moving average in the county, which held steady at three per day.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county also jumped significantly, increasing by 87 to 774.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased by 0.7 percentage point to 10.1 percent. That was the first double-digit reading for the metric since Aug. 31.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 2,483 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths during the preceding day. That brought totals for the state to 481,714 cases and 8,407 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases increased by 79 to 783 per day. The two-week average for fatalities increased by one to five per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the two-week test positivity rate increased 0.6 percentage point to 9.3 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose to 895, 106 more than on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday’s report, state data show that 54.32 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 53.63 percent in Clark County. Both figures are well below the national average, which stood at 61.8 percent as of Monday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Carson City had the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 62.73 percent, as of Wednesday, while Storey County was the lowest at 20.88 percent.

