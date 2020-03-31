Clark County suspends late penalties for business licenses

Clark County’s Business License Department is temporarily suspending late penalties and fees, and other disciplinary actions, through at least June.

Clark County’s Business License Department is temporarily suspending late penalties and fees, and other disciplinary actions, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county said Monday that penalties and late fees will not be assessed on business licenses due in April, May or June and perhaps longer; licenses will not change to delinquent status during that period; and payment plans will be allowed for renewal fees.

“We realize the significant and, in many cases, devastating impact (coronavirus) has had on local businesses,” Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “We are committed to working with business owners to help them get through these difficult times so we can all get back to business once this is over.”

Email PaymentInfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov for more information or with questions.

