Health district, partners won’t offer first-dose vaccinations next week

County health officials said Friday that first-dose appointments will not be available next week at the health district or its partner clinics.

With lines forming three hours before an 8 a.m. clinic opening, officials had to turn away people who wanted a COVID-19 vaccination at Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available next week at the Southern Nevada Health District or its partner clinics, days after after the 65-to-69 age group first became eligible for the serum.

The district will be administering only second doses next week because of delays in vaccine shipments resulting from storms paralyzing parts of the country.

First dose appointments at the health district and partner clinics will resume March 1.

The demand for vaccinations among the 65-plus age group was evident Friday at Cashman Center, which announced Thursday that it would make 500 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for walk-ins.

Early-risers were able to secure the shots, leading Cashman Center officials to turn away others even before the official 8 a.m. opening time.

“People were here in line well before 5 a.m.,” a Federal Emergency Management Agency staffer said about 7:30 a.m. “It will probably be that way tomorrow as well.”

Las Vegan Clark Dumont said he and wife Anne arrived at Cashman at 6:40 a.m. Within half an hour, they were given wristbands and told to return at 11:30 a.m. When they returned, they were in and out in 20 minutes.

“Behind the masks, we saw a lot of happy faces,” said Dumont, 65, who praised the site’s organization.

About 300 doses for walk-ins also were offered at Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris St., on Friday. Just after noon, the health district emailed a news release stating there were no remaining first doses available Friday at either the Desert Pines or the Cashman site for those without appointments.

The Cashman clinic will pass out another 500 doses to walk-ins on Saturday.

Walk-ins for second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available through Saturday at Cashman for those who received their first dose at a health district or community partner clinics — Western High School, Cashman Center or Mack Middle School — or events hosted by the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson or Touro University.

Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and had their appointments rescheduled due to the shipment delays will still receive their second doses within the six-week timeframe recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the district.

Sites lower age requirement

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the vaccine eligibility for the 65-to-69 age group, and highlighted a state effort with partner pharmacies.

Other sites have also lowered their age requirements after the governor’s announcement.

The city of Las Vegas is offering vaccinations to those 65 and older as well as utility workers at two sites from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The utility worker category includes those who are employed by providers of gas, power, water and sanitation services, according to a news release from the city.

To register for an appointment at Veteran’s Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, visit https://clvveteransmemorialvaccine.youcanbook.me.

To register for an appointment at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, visit https://clvcentennialvaccine.youcanbook.me.

Each location will offer 300 doses each day.

University Medical Center announced Thursday that the hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore has lowered its age requirement for vaccinations to 65. The site will also continue to provide vaccinations for first responders and health care workers.

Community members 65 and older can schedule their vaccination appointments by visiting www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or calling 702-789-5160. Appointments are required.

People age 65 and over or in an occupational group currently eligible to receive the vaccine, also can make an appointment on the health district’s website: https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/.

Appointments at retail pharmacies

Smith’s, Walgreens and Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in the 65-to-69 age group in Clark County under the plan outlined by Sisolak.

“All the pharmacies currently offering vaccines in Clark County will move to this age range next week and appointments will begin to open up as allocation is confirmed and received,” Shannon Litz, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email.

Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:

— Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.

— Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

— Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.

For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

