Long Cashman Center vaccine line not seen as related to J&J ‘pause’

A long line of people extended far outside the Cashman Center vaccine center, but a spokesman said the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson product was not responsible.

A long line of people with appointments wound around the mass vaccination center at Cashman Center, but a spokesman said the suspension of administration of doses manufactured by Johnson & Johnson had nothing to do with the queue.

John Klassen, a spokesman for the center, said the “pause” in administration of the J&J vaccine, also known as the Jannsen product, had little effect on the site’s routine.

“We’ve got plenty on hand of all the varieties,” he said. “So it wasn’t even a blip on the radar, quite honestly. It was just one of those things and we wove it right into the fabric of the day and people are getting vaccinated.”

At midmorning, the Cashman Center line snaked all the way through the parking lot and to Washington Avenue, but people at the front of the line said wait times were less than an hour.

Klassen said the site had filled all 8,000 appointments for Tuesday and is expecting to break its single-day record of 6,700 vaccinations set on Saturday.

Cashman Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, and Klassen said the first day of the week is typically busy.

