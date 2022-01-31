Major coronavius metrics in Clark County continue to fall

Clark County on Monday reported 6,245 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths over the weekend.

Adwoa Fosu gives a shot to Olivia Ramirez of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station at Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Monday reported 6,245 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths over the weekend, as major disease metrics continue to fall.

The updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the county to 475,484 cases and 6,893 deaths since the pandemic began.

The new cases reported over the weekend are less than half of the total recorded last weekend. The number of daily new cases has been falling since the middle of January, leading state biostatistician Kyra Morgan to say last week that the current omicron-driven surged had peaked in Clark County.

Other key metrics also declined. State data on Monday showed a daily positivity rate of 32.9 percent for the county, down from 34.3 percent on Friday.

The average daily new cases dropped by 215, reaching 2,064. And the average daily death rate in Clark County over the past two weeks decreased from 10 to 8 on Monday.

Throughout the state, there were 8,235 new cases and 37 deaths reported on Monday, bringing the cumulative total for Nevada to 624,009 cases and 8,951 deaths.

The average daily new cases for the entire state fell by 209 over the weekend, bringing the new average to 2,998.

Average deaths decreased from 12 to 10 since Friday, state data showed. Meanwhile, the test positivity rate for the state fell by 1.2 percentage points, reaching 32.8 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

