More front-line workers in Clark County eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2021 - 5:57 pm
 
Pfizer vaccine vials at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Clark County will be expanded Tuesday to all groups within the state’s so-called “front-line community support” and “front-line supply chain and logistics” categories.

Front-line community support includes essential public transportation workers.

Groups included in the front-line supply chain and logistic categories listed in the state’s COVID-19 Playbook include workers in these industries:

— agriculture and food processing.

— end-to end essential goods supply chain, which includes manufacturing, transport, distribution and sale of essential items.

— utilities and communications infrastructure.

— Nevada Department of Transportation and local emergency road personnel.

— front-line airport operations.

— other essential transportation.

Subject to demand, first-dose appointments will be available at Southern Nevada Health District and partner locations, including Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday. Additional clinic locations and the link to make appointments can be found at www.SNHD.info/covid.

