Most Clark County buildings will stay closed to public

The closures through Jan. 15 are an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus after Gov. Steve Sisolak recently extended a “statewide pause.”

Most Clark County buildings will remain closed to the public through Jan. 15 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus after Gov. Steve Sisolak recently extended a “statewide pause,” the county said Thursday.

McCarran International Airport and University Medical Center will stay open and courts will be limited to certain types of case proceedings. The Marriage License Bureau will be open 8 a.m. to midnight daily.

Other county facilities will be publicly accessible to a certain extent: The Building and Fire Prevention Department is preparing to allow records research by appointment only and the Department of Business License is accepting applications by drop-off at the Government Center’s main entrance.

Meanwhile, parks and recreation centers will be reduced from 50- to 25-percent building capacity and group reservations at parks will not be accepted. Outdoor park spaces and playgrounds will remain open, although visitors are urged to follow facemask and social distancing mandates.

County Commission meetings will continue to be available for viewing and participation online and other public meetings will either be canceled or moved to virtual formats, according to the county.

Despite closures, the county said that employees will remain available to communicate with residents by phone or email.

The county first announced the closure of most of its facilities late last month when Sisolak ordered a “statewide pause,” which he extended on Sunday through Jan. 15. The pause includes stricter mask requirements and reduced capacities at restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms and other recreation and entertainment areas.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.