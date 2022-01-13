Omicron now accounts for 92% of Clark County cases, state lab says

Clark County reported 5,612 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative totals posted by the health district to 414,779 cases and 6,608 deaths.

The COVID-19 omicron variant now accounts for 92 percent of cases in Clark County, according to data from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

The variant, which is highly transmissible and has caused a major surge of the disease across the world, also accounts for 89 percent of cases in Nevada, according to the data. The rapid rise in new cases has started to overwhelm hospitals, cause flight cancellations and led the Clark County School District to announce a 5-day pause because of “extreme staffing shortages.”

There was a hint of good news in the two-week moving average of daily new cases, which decreased from 3,182 on Wednesday to 3,081 on Thursday. That number has been rising rapidly for weeks but dropped Thursday after a prolonged period of significant gains.

Fatalities were well above the moving average, which held steady at four per day.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate increased by 1.4 percentage points to 34.8 percent, according to state data. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county dropped by four, to 1,459.

The Nevada Hospital Association warned Wednesday that hospitals in Southern Nevada are in a staffing crisis for the second straight week, spurred by the increase in cases and rise in sickness among health care workers.

Local health officials have repeatedly asked people to use local community testing sites and pharmacies, not hospital emergency departments, for COVID-19 tests but demand has overwhelmed many of those operations as well. In some cases, sites have no available appointments for a week or more.

The state, meanwhile, reported 6,845 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths during the preceding day. That brought totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 543,102 cases and 8,606 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases also decreased, dropping from 3,730 on Wednesday to 3,661 on Thursday. The two-week average for fatalities increased by one, to six per day.

The number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,623, three less than on Wednesday, while the state’s test positivity rate increased by 1.3 percentage points to 31.8 percent.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

As of Thursday’s report, state data show that 55.12 percent of Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 54.46 percent in Clark County. That figure fluctuates widely throughout the state.

