Only 171 get tested for COVID at Allegiant Stadium site

People check in to get tested at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday drew much less interest than public health officials were ready for, with only 171 people receiving free nasal swabs .

The number of tests administered at the one-day Southern Nevada Health District-run site was just over 14 percent of the 1,200 the site was prepared to perform. The site operated from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the stadium’s Lot H, located off Dean Martin Drive via Gate 10.

Despite the sparse turnout, health district representative Jennifer Sizemore took a positive view.

“Testing is very accessible in our community, and that is a good thing,” she said. “This was an added testing venue, and we are pleased that people showed up today to get tested.”

The site was billed as a convenient way for people who have recently traveled to get tested, as well as those with COVID-19 or a recent known exposures to confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel guidance includes recommendations to get tested three to five days after returning from a trip.

The slackening of interest in COVID-19 testing is occurring at a time when vaccine supplies also are outstripping demand.

The biggest vaccine clinics in Clark County say they have been busy since eligibility was extended to all Nevadans 16 and older, but say they also have capacity to deliver more shots.

More COVID-19 information and resources, including additional testing locations, are available at www.SNHD.info/covid.

Review-Journal staff writers Tony Garcia and Mary Hynes contributed to this report.