Las Vegas Council meeting will proceed, with precautions

People who are planning to attend the Las Vegas City Council’s Wednesday meeting must sit 6 feet apart, one of several precautions being taken in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hand sanitizer will be available as people enter the council chambers and all ceremonial items —which often bring people into close contact for photos in the chambers — have been postponed, according to the city.

In addition to offering public comment in person, the city is allowing for the first time people to offer comments online and via email.

“The meeting is set to move forward in an effort to maintain government functions and allow the city to continue to provide critical services,” the city said.

But Las Vegas is the only local government in the valley not to cancel its public meetings. President Trump on Monday advised people to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The council meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., according to city officials, and be livestreamed as normal on KCLV Channel 2 and the city’s Facebook page.

To offer public comment on any of the agenda items, visit LasVegasNevada.gov/councilcomment or send an email to citycouncillive@lasvegasnevada.gov.

