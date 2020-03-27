Las Vegas offers up to $2K to help businesses secure buildings

The city of Las Vegas grants will apply to the “boarding and securing of a building as long as art is provided on the façade of the securing material.”

Artist Sheridee Hopper covers graffiti before painting a mural on the boarded up windows of Retro Vegas on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas is offering up to $2,000 in reimbursements to help nonessential businesses in the city’s redevelopment area artfully secure their buildings during the emergency shutdown ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Grants will apply to the “boarding and securing of a building as long as art is provided on the façade of the securing material,” according to a city document detailing the rules of the Business Protection Program.

The financial assistance is limited to boarding up windows and doors or decorating a facade, and does not apply to interior improvements and security systems. The grants can be retroactive to March 17, when Sisolak mandated nonessential businesses shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Representatives from the city’s Office of Economic and Urban Development have to inspect the work, which must be performed during the shutdown. The grant opportunity will run as long as the order is in effect, the city said.

For more information, call the city at 702-229-6865.

