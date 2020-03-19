Las Vegas starts hotline for questions about city services

The announcement came Thursday, a day after the city said it would close public areas in city of Las Vegas facilities.

Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of Las Vegas launched a call center Thursday afternoon to answer questions about city services during the coronavirus pandemic.

People may call 702-229-CARE (2273) from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Between Friday and Saturday, the line will present callers with automated options.

In a statement, the city said it was working to enable callers to make payments over the phone for city services, such as sewer bills, in order to practice social distancing.

The hotline announcement comes a day after the city said it would close public areas in city facilities, including City Hall, Municipal Court, the Development Services Center, community and cultural centers, and others.

For city services already online, visit LasVegasNevada.gov, and for city updates on its response to the coronavirus, visit LasVegasNevada.gov/coronavirus.

