Las Vegas

Recall effort against Michele Fiore fails

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 10:13 am
 
Updated September 9, 2020 - 10:18 am

An effort to oust Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore from office ended on Wednesday without the required number of signatures needed to force a recall election.

Molly Taylor, founder of Expel Michele, the committee formed for the recall effort, said that organizers did not collect 1,911 signatures as necessary by Wednesday’s deadline, citing difficulties hiring people to walk for signatures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can say we did the best we could given all the circumstances,” she said in a statement. “I won’t discuss all the obstacles we had, just know there were many. I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish, and we have put Michele Fiore and her outrageous behavior on the public stage for everyone to see.”

The recall effort started June 11 as a response to racially charged remarks that Fiore is reported to have made during a Clark County Republican Party convention and her efforts to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an events center, among other concerns about her representation in Ward 6.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

