Twitter not kind to Carolyn Goodman after Anderson Cooper interview

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman went on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. It didn’t take long for social media to jump on Goodman’s responses. Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel was quick to call for Goodman’s resignation. The vast majority of social media reactions weren’t much kinder.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones didn’t mince his words, writing, “Carolyn Goodman is an embarrassment for our city. Her comments are insulting to both the citizens and the businesses in Southern Nevada. To be clear, @mayoroflasvegas is not my mayor. #notmymayor”

Carolyn Goodman is an embarrassment for our city. Her comments are insulting to both the citizens and the businesses in Southern Nevada. To be clear, @mayoroflasvegas is not my mayor. #notmymayor https://t.co/K9vUKXcpUS — Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) April 22, 2020

@incashamana tweeted, “And people are still defending her. She didn’t make sense, didn’t sound professional. And is saying people in Las Vegas should be the guinea pigs for testing the spread. Oh but she won’t go in the casino because she has a family”

And people are still defending her. She didn’t make sense, didn’t sound professional. And is saying people in Las Vegas should be the guinea pigs for testing the spread. Oh but she won’t go in the casino because she has a family — MerSur S.A. 🤙🏽💫 (@incashamana) April 22, 2020

@NickAnt38280217 said, “She has no business being a mayor of any city she has done nothing to help the city and has zero knowledge during these times”

She has no business being a mayor of any city she has done nothing to help the city and has zero knowledge during these times — Nick Anthony (@NickAnt38280217) April 22, 2020

Las Vegas poker player Daniel Negreanu thought the interview was very one-sided … and not in Goodman’s favor.

Anderson Cooper may have just ended her career. I couldn’t imagine a public official coming off worse in an interview. There should be a mercy rule. Stop the fight! https://t.co/rHCQ9cASD8 pic.twitter.com/6Z2a3MCiz9 — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) April 22, 2020

Not everyone saw Goodman’s responses as a negative.

@teter_casey supported Goodman’s position.

I got your back Mayor! Vegas’s small & big businesses alike deserve a fighting chance to weather this storm! If #SACKSISOLAK is too scared to fight, he can stay behind his “panel of experts” and collect his paychecks in his mansion until 2022 when we can get rid of him for good! — CT (@teter_casey) April 22, 2020

Las Vegas was trending on Twitter after the interview aired.