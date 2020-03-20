Mike Pence’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member in Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, Pence’s office said Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence, seen in July 2019. (Eric Albrecht/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” said spokesperson Katie Miller. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Pence has been the Trump administration’s go-to person on facilitating the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

— CNN contributed to this report.