Nevada congresswoman Susie Lee tests positive for COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 6:56 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2020 - 6:58 pm
Rep. Susie Lee. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Susie Lee has tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Ohio to see her dying mother this week.

Lee posted a statement to Twitter Wednesday night announcing her positive test result and the death of her mother, Joan Kelley, who Lee said had been sick for months.

Lee said she tested positive Wednesday after arriving in Ohio but was not showing symptoms.

“I traveled to Ohio on Monday because my mother had begun to receive in-home hospice care. I took precautions to maintain social distance and wear a mask, and out of an abundance of caution took a COVID-19 test before arriving in Ohio and again today,” she said in Wednesday’s statement.

Lee said she’ll be working remotely and planning a remote service for her mother over the weekend.

“This has been an extremely difficult couple of days for my family,” Lee said. “I’m going to share more in the coming days about my mom and the pivotal role she played in shaping my life and the lives of my siblings.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

