Nevada gets $6.5M for response to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON — Nevada received $6.5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the state response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The funds were part of the $560 million that Congress approved this month for the CDC to disperse to states, localities and territories to fight the pandemic sweeping the globe.

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, both Nevada Democrats, voted for the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 that included the money received by the state.

“As we work to combat the coronavirus, it is critical that our state has the resources needed to effectively protect Nevadans,” the senators said in a joint statement.

“These funds will help support our state’s response to the spread of the virus,” they said.

The money will be used for planning, developing tools and providing technical help to respond to the outbreak, as well as coordination between agencies responding to the crisis.

The senators said they would continue to work in Congress and with Gov. Steve Sisolak to provide Nevadans with resources to protect “public health, safety and well-being.”

