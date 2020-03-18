Nevada lawmakers in D.C. working on Las Vegas relief

As the economic impacts of dealing with the coronavirus spread, Nevada Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto are working to ensure the gaming industry is included in any relief bill.

Jackie Rosen speaks at a rally at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Performing Arts Center in Las Vegas, on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal

WASHINGTON — Nevada’s U.S. senators have been speaking with gaming industry leaders as the Senate writes a bill to provide relief to businesses hit hard by the coronavirus.

The gaming industry, along with airlines, cruise lines and entertainment venues, are seeking federal aid to help ease the burden of coronavirus fallout. That includes the closure of many casinos on the Strip, such as all MGM Resorts International properties, the Wynn and Encore and The Venetian and Palazzo.

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, both Democrats, were talking with industry officials this week to determine what would be needed and priorities for a relief bill to be written by the Senate.

Rosen said she working with all of Nevada’s industries to make sure state industries and “our workforce are not left behind as Congress puts together legislation to help our businesses and workers during this difficult and uncertain time.”

A Cortez Masto spokesman, Ryan King, said “the senator believes Congress must look out for everybody: small businesses, Nevada’s vital gaming, tourism and outdoor recreation industries, families, hospitality industry workers and the hardest hit sectors across the Silver State.”

In the House, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., co-chairwoman of both the Travel and Tourism Caucus and the Gaming Caucus, said on a conference call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that any long-range relief package must include relief for the millions of workers whose jobs have been affected, a congressional aide said.

In addition to talking with gaming and tourism industries leaders, Titus also has had direct conversations with the Culinary Union Local 226 and other unions who represent workers in the casinos, hotels and restaurants.

Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine said in a statement that it was “closely monitoring” developments in Washington.

“This (COVID-19) is an unprecedented economic situation that will have serious financial ramifications for individuals, families, businesses and state and local budgets across the state,” the statement reads. “Nevada’s tourism industry is the lifeblood of the state’s economy, generating nearly $68 billion annually in statewide economic output; contributing almost 40 percent of the state’s general fund revenue; and, supporting more than 450,000 jobs statewide. No other state’s economy depends on travel and tourism — and particularly gaming — the way Nevada’s does.

“We are working with Nevada’s federal delegation as they consider various federal actions during this uncertain time. We continue to stress the critical necessity that our industry be included in any federal measures regarding recovery, stimulus and relief measures for the long-term health of Nevada’s economy.”

While Republicans and Democrats have pledged bipartisan efforts with the White House to craft a bill to provide relief from the impact of the coronavirus, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he wanted the aid targeted to families.

Schumer said lawmakers should “focus on those who need help immediately.”

Democrats had grumbled that an earlier $8.3 billion relief bill passed by the House and Senate focused on tax cuts and loans for larger businesses without providing enough aid to families and mom and pop shops feeling the brunt of the economic fallout.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.